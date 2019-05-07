Feds Limited In Prosecution Of Juvenile Terror

(AP) – The Justice Department’s ability to charge minors for supporting terrorist groups has been hampered by a 2018 Supreme Court decision. The ruling has forced federal prosecutors to hand off at least one such case to local authorities.
The decision in a case unrelated to terrorism opened a loophole that could allow young supporters of groups like the Islamic State to skate on charges from the federal government.
The legal gap was highlighted by the case of Matin Azizi-Yarand, who was sentenced in a Texas state court last month after plotting an Islamic State-inspired shooting rampage.
In most cases like this, federal prosecutors would’ve brought terrorism charges. But U.S. prosecutors in Texas didn’t charge Azizi-Yarand because he was 17 at the time and considered a minor under federal law.
