Home TEXAS Feds: Man Tried Planting Bomb On Confederate Statue
Feds: Man Tried Planting Bomb On Confederate Statue
TEXAS
0

Feds: Man Tried Planting Bomb On Confederate Statue

0
0
shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1
now viewing

Feds: Man Tried Planting Bomb On Confederate Statue

Capture
now playing

Rio Grande Valley May Be In The Path Of A Renewed Tropical System

Screen Shot 2017-08-21 at 2.45.03 PM
now playing

Oliver #POTW Aug 21

TRUMP ECLIPSE
now playing

Trump Watches Eclipse From White House

Oregon Eclipse
now playing

US Coast-To-Coast Total Eclipse Comes To An End

UTRGV
now playing

Grant To Allow Creation Of Suicide Prevention Team At UTRGV

jetblue
now playing

JetBlue Flight Makes Emergency Landing In North Carolina

BIG BEN CLOCK
now playing

Big Ben's Bell Goes Silent For Years Of Repairs

STONE MOUNTAIN GEORGIA-1
now playing

Stone Mountain Poses Another Test For Confederate Symbols

DONALD TRUMP ON AFGHANISTAN
now playing

Kaine Says US Must Be 'invested' In Afghanistan

US NAVY DESTROYER COLLISION
now playing

Pentagon Chief Confirms Navy Probe Of Accidents

(AP) – A Houston man has been arrested after being accused by authorities of trying to damage or destroy a Confederate statue at a Houston park with explosives.   Federal prosecutors said Monday 25-year-old Andrew Schneck had been charged with attempting to maliciously damage or destroy property receiving federal financial assistance.

Authorities say a Houston park ranger on Saturday caught Schneck kneeling near a statue of Richard Dowling, a lieutenant in the Confederate army, located in Hermann Park.   Prosecutors say Schneck was caught with two boxes with duct tape and wires and with a bottle containing a liquid made up of compounds used as explosives.

Philip Hilder, Schneck’s attorney, declined to comment on Monday.   Schneck received five years of probation after pleading guilty in 2014 to improperly storing explosive materials.

Related posts:

  1. ‘Nazis’ Spray-Painted On Robert E. Lee Statue
  2. University Of Texas Removes Confederate Statues
  3. Police Say Baby Boy Fatally Mauled By Family Dog
  4. Man Arrested After 23 Immigrants Found In Semi Near El Paso
Related Posts
Norman Rockwell painting sells for $1.6 million at auction

Norman Rockwell Painting Sells For $1.6 Million At Auction

jsalinas 0
DOG FIGHTING-VICIOUS DOG

Police Say Baby Boy Fatally Mauled By Family Dog

jsalinas 0
confederate-statues-texas

University Of Texas Removes Confederate Statues

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video