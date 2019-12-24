Feds Nab Former La Joya Housing Authority Director

The former executive director of the La Joya Housing Authority is in federal custody this Christmas Eve following her arrest on wire fraud and conspiracy charges.

Frances Ana Salinas was arrested in San Antonio Monday in apparent connection to allegations she mismanaged Housing Authority funds. Salinas had been the agency’s interim executive director for almost two years. She was fired in November of last year after Housing Authority board members noticed unauthorized expenditures and withdrawals on agency bank statements.

The 52-year-old Salinas is the daughter of ex-La Joya mayor Jose Salinas and current City Commissioner Mary Salinas. It is unclear when she will make her initial federal court appearance.