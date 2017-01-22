Feds Nab Palmhurst Doctor In Medicare Fraud Scheme

An Upper Valley doctor is awaiting a detention hearing after making his initial federal court appearance on charges of Medicare fraud. Doctor Jose de Jesus Martinez of Palmhurst was arrested and brought into McAllen federal court Friday, when an indictment was unsealed accusing him of soliciting cash in exchange for referring Medicare patients to home health agencies. Martinez is also alleged to have ordered others to alter patient records, allowing the home health agencies to submit Medicare claims for services that were initiated by the illegal kickbacks. Each of the five charges contained in the indictment against the 51-year-old Martinez carry a penalty of five years in federal prison.