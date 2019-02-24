Feds Nab Suspected Coordinator Of Immigrant Smuggling Attempt That Ended Near Raymondville

Federal authorities continue to hold a third person who’s been arrested for his suspected leading role in the smuggling of 86 undocumented immigrants who were found inside a tractor-trailer in Willacy County last May.

Roger Edgardo Garcia- Brizuela was arrested in Houston last week and made his initial appearance in Houston federal court. He is to be brought to Brownsville to make his second appearance for a detention hearing later this week. Court records identify Garcia-Brizuela as the coordinator of the immigrant smuggling attempt.

The truck hauling the immigrants was pulled over by a state trooper on I-69 near Raymondville the night of May 22nd last year. The driver, Jose Alfredo Rodriguez, was arrested, as was a woman, Danay Rego-Plasencia, who authorities say was following the truck and acting as a lookout. Rodriguez has already pleaded guilty and has been cooperating with federal prosecutors in hopes of receiving a lesser punishment.