Home LOCAL Feds Nab Valley Woman In Medicaid Fraud Scheme
Feds Nab Valley Woman In Medicaid Fraud Scheme
LOCAL
0

Feds Nab Valley Woman In Medicaid Fraud Scheme

0
0
medicaid-fraud
now viewing

Feds Nab Valley Woman In Medicaid Fraud Scheme

GAVEL
now playing

Mother Sues To Stop Bible Classes In West Virginia Schools

PAPER AIRPLANE
now playing

Paper Airplane Hits Teacher In Eye; SC Student Arrested

MEXICO FLAG MEXICAN FLAG
now playing

Mexico Returns 91 Cubans Who Had Hoped To Reach US

ITALY AVALANCE MAN REUNITES WITH SON WIFE
now playing

Man Reunites With Wife, Son After Avalanche

EL CHAPO-2
now playing

US Government Had Little Notice That El Chapo Was Coming

Pope Francis
now playing

Pope Congratulates Trump

OBAMA LEAVING WHITE HOUSE FOR LAST TIME
now playing

UPDATE: Obamas Depart Washington After Trump Takes Oath

2017 presidential inauguration
now playing

Trump Invokes Campaign Slogan In inaugural Address

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TAKING OATH
now playing

Trump Takes Oath Of Office

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Prison Chaplain Admits Taking Bribes To Smuggle Tobacco

Federal investigators have busted another apparent Medicaid fraud scheme in the Rio Grande Valley. The owner of a medical equipment supply company has been arrested after being indicted by a federal grand jury in McAllen on healthcare fraud and identity theft charges.

Anna Ramirez-Ambriz, who runs Compassionate Medical Supply, is alleged to have filed claims for reimbursement for medical equipment and supplies that were never provided to Medicaid patients. According to the indictment, Texas Medicaid paid out more than 3-million dollars over a 6-year period, from 2007 through 2013.  Ramirez-Ambriz faces up to 10 years in prison, as well as restitution for the wrongful reimbursements.

Related posts:

  1. Judge Blocks Texas From Cutting Off Planned Parenthood Funds
  2. Ex-Mission Cop Found Not Guilty Of Lying To The Feds
  3. Former Prison Guards Facing Prison Time Themselves
  4. Edinburg-Area Woman Killed, Boyfriend Facing Murder Charge
Related Posts
PEDESTIRAN DEATH AUTO PEDESTRIAN

Mission Woman Struck By Van, Killed

jsalinas 0
2017 presidential inauguration

Valley Congressman Vela, Gonzalez To Boycott Trump Inauguration

jsalinas 0
obama writing on desk

Sentences Of Four Starr County Brothers Among Those Commuted By President Obama

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video