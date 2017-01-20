Feds Nab Valley Woman In Medicaid Fraud Scheme

Federal investigators have busted another apparent Medicaid fraud scheme in the Rio Grande Valley. The owner of a medical equipment supply company has been arrested after being indicted by a federal grand jury in McAllen on healthcare fraud and identity theft charges.

Anna Ramirez-Ambriz, who runs Compassionate Medical Supply, is alleged to have filed claims for reimbursement for medical equipment and supplies that were never provided to Medicaid patients. According to the indictment, Texas Medicaid paid out more than 3-million dollars over a 6-year period, from 2007 through 2013. Ramirez-Ambriz faces up to 10 years in prison, as well as restitution for the wrongful reimbursements.