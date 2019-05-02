Feds Open Giant Immigrant Tent Facility Near Donna Bridge

A large immigrant tent facility is up and running south of Donna to help the Customs and Border Protection Bureau handle the thousands of Central American migrant families and children continuing to stream across the border.

The facility went operational today as a processing and holding facility for migrants before they’re transferred to either an ICE-operated detention center or a federally-run shelter.

The tent facility can hold 500 people, and contains separate sections for processing and detention. The holding section consists of housing areas, a medical area, a kitchen, and areas for showers, toilets, and washers and dryers. There is also an outside area for recreational and exercise purposes. The tent facility is situated on about five acres near the Donna International Bridge.