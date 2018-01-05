Home TRENDING Feds Process Asylum-Seekers From Caravan Criticized By Trump
Feds Process Asylum-Seekers From Caravan Criticized By Trump
WORLD
Feds Process Asylum-Seekers From Caravan Criticized By Trump

MIGRANT CARAVAN
Feds Process Asylum-Seekers From Caravan Criticized By Trump

(AP) – U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of space. Now, the migrants who crossed Mexico in a caravan may face a long legal path.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection didn’t say how many caravan members were allowed in on Monday, but organizers said there were eight.  Caravan organizers say about 140 others are still waiting in Mexico to turn themselves in at San Diego’s San Ysidro border crossing, the nation’s busiest.

American attorneys who volunteered advice in Tijuana last week warned the Central Americans that parents may be separated from their children and be detained for many months while their asylum cases are pending.

