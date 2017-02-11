Home NATIONAL Feds: Truck Attack Suspect Said ‘He Felt Good About’ Rampage
(AP) – Authorities say the suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group’s online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two months.
They say Sayfullo Saipov (sy-foo-LOH’ sy-EE’-pawf) chose to attack on Halloween because he believed streets would be extra crowded, and he rented a truck ahead of time to practice turning it.
Authorities also say that after killing eight people in Tuesday’s attack, Saipov told investigators that he felt good about what he’d done.
Those details emerged in a criminal complaint filed Wednesday against the 29-year-old Uzbek immigrant. He’s facing federal terrorism charges that could carry the death penalty.
Saipov’s appointed lawyer, David Patton, says he hopes “everyone lets the judicial process play out.”
Meanwhile, the FBI is questioning a second Uzbek man.

