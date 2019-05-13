Felicity Huffman Cries, Pleads Guilty In College Scandal

Actress Felicity Huffman cried and held her hands in front of her face while pleading guilty for her role in the college admissions scandal. The Boston judge accepted her plea and prosecutors are recommending she gets four months in prison and a 20-thousand dollar fine. However, the judge has the final say in her sentence.

Huffman admitted to paying 15-thousand-dollars to rig her daughter’s SAT Test. She agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud last month.