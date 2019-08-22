FEMA Advises Valley Residents To Re-Apply For Flood Assistance If Rejected Initially

FEMA recommends anyone who is rejected for flood assistance to reapply. There is less than a month to go before the deadline to submit initial applications for flood assistance after destructive flooding hit earlier this summer.

FEMA recommends applicants include whatever their insurance company says it will or will not do with the application for federal assistance. The statement this week also says those who live in the affected flood area need to be in compliance with county ordinances. Those whose initial applications for federal help are rejected have three appeal attempts available to them.