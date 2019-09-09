FEMA Disaster Relief Deadline Less Than A Week Away

There is just less than a week to apply for federal financial assistance if your home or business suffered flood damage from the early summer severe storms that ravaged much of the Rio Grande Valley.

Next Monday September 16th is the deadline to apply for federal grants or low-interest loans to help pay for repairs to flood-damaged property. That is also the day FEMA’s three Disaster Recovery Centers will close. Those centers are staffed with FEMA and other specialists who can help flood victims apply for the various forms of disaster assistance.

An estimated 1,200 homes were damaged or destroyed by the floodwaters following the June 24th storms.