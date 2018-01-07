FEMA Officials Touring Flood Ravaged Areas Of The Valley

FEMA representatives remain in the Rio Grande Valley, continuing to evaluate the damage from the storm-caused flooding a week-and-a-half ago.

Since Wednesday, FEMA staffers have been conducting damage assessments and gathering information from residents in the hardest-hit areas of the Valley. And they are repeating the advice that’s been given by county and city officials that, as homeowners clean up their properties, they should take pictures of the damage, take inventory of their losses, and keep receipts of all expenses.

That information is necessary for their application for financial assistance should the Valley be declared a federal disaster area. That request sent by Governor Greg Abbott last week is pending before the Trump administration.

The National Weather Service has said a preliminary estimate of the damage is at least 100 million dollars.