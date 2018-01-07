Home LOCAL FEMA Officials Touring Flood Ravaged Areas Of The Valley
FEMA Officials Touring Flood Ravaged Areas Of The Valley
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

FEMA Officials Touring Flood Ravaged Areas Of The Valley

0
0
fema_logo
now viewing

FEMA Officials Touring Flood Ravaged Areas Of The Valley

Border+patrol33
now playing

Border Patrol Arrests Drop Sharply In June

WATER FAUCET
now playing

Iran Says 230 People Poisoned By Untreated Water

CANADA TARIFF
now playing

Canada Tariffs On US Goods From Ketchup To Lawn Mowers Begin

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland
now playing

Bolton: US Has Plan To Dismantle NK Nuclear Program In Year

President Trump meets with bipartisan members of the Senate
now playing

Zero Tolerance Sowed Confusion From Start

IDENTITY THEFT
now playing

Identity Thief Drains Bank Account Of 112-Year-Old Man

Former Republican county chairman Michael Cloud
now playing

Cloud Wins Texas Race To Succeed Farenthold

accidental shooting-1
now playing

Driver Shot By Man Whose Rifle Fired As He Cleaned It

TEXAS A&M
now playing

Texas A&M Facing Criticism Over Sexual Misconduct Cases

MEXICO BORDER WALL
now playing

Valley School District Ok's Land Survey Believed To Be For Border Wall

FEMA representatives remain in the Rio Grande Valley, continuing to evaluate the damage from the storm-caused flooding a week-and-a-half ago.

Since Wednesday, FEMA staffers have been conducting damage assessments and gathering information from residents in the hardest-hit areas of the Valley. And they are repeating the advice that’s been given by county and city officials that, as homeowners clean up their properties, they should take pictures of the damage, take inventory of their losses, and keep receipts of all expenses.

That information is necessary for their application for financial assistance should the Valley be declared a federal disaster area. That request sent by Governor Greg Abbott last week is pending before the Trump administration.

The National Weather Service has said a preliminary estimate of the damage is at least 100 million dollars.

Related posts:

  1. Hidalgo County To Invest In Flood Clean Up
  2. Valley School District Ok’s Land Survey Believed To Be For Border Wall
  3. Authorities Uncover New Case Of Voter Fraud In The Valley
  4. Texas Officials To Address Claims Of Abuse At Karolyi Ranch
Related Posts
Border+patrol33

Border Patrol Arrests Drop Sharply In June

jsalinas 0
President Trump meets with bipartisan members of the Senate

Zero Tolerance Sowed Confusion From Start

jsalinas 0
MEXICO BORDER WALL

Valley School District Ok’s Land Survey Believed To Be For Border Wall

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video