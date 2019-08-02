FEMA Sets Up Assistance Desks In Local Home Improvement Stores

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is setting up shop in local home improvement stores to help those affected by June’s flooding. FEMA has been setting up tables in local Lowe’s and Home Depot stores to consult with flooding victims about repairing and rebuilding.

The FEMA personnel at the stores also discuss ways to improve homes to try to keep flood damage from happening again. A FEMA spokesperson tells the Monitor that many of those affected in June have already received disaster grants and are looking to buy supplies, which is why the tables are set up in the stores.