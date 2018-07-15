Home LOCAL FEMA Teams Going Door-To-Door With Info On Boating Flood Relief
FEMA Teams Going Door-To-Door With Info On Boating Flood Relief
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

FEMA Teams Going Door-To-Door With Info On Boating Flood Relief

0
0
9154682_web1_femaweb
now viewing

FEMA Teams Going Door-To-Door With Info On Boating Flood Relief

Girl who fueled opposition to splitting families joins mom-2
now playing

Girl Who Fueled Opposition To Splitting Families Joins Mom

PLANE CRASH
now playing

2 Dead In Crash Of Small Plane

Klarissa Ramirez, 19. Photo courtesy of of the Odessa American
now playing

Woman Charged With Capital Murder For Baby Death

Syrian government targets rebels near Israel-occupied Golan
now playing

Syrian Government Targets Rebels Near Israel-Occupied Golan

Chicago man ran away, reached to waist
now playing

Video: Chicago Man Ran Away, Reached To Waist

shooting-investigation
now playing

Details Emerge On Gunman's Death, Earlier Case

DONALD TRUMP AND VLAD PUTIN FINLAND SUMMIT
now playing

Supporters Cheer As Trump Nears Helsinki Hotel

courtgavel
now playing

Murder Indictment Leveled Against Brownsville Man Stemming From Bar Dispute

boil water advisory lifted
now playing

Brownsville Officials Lift Weekend Boil Water Order

laguna atascosa
now playing

Key Road Inside Laguna Atascosa Closing For Major Reconstruction

FEMA representatives will continue this week visiting the areas in the Valley hardest hit by last month’s flooding. Members of FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance teams began last week going door-to-door in the most severely-damaged neighborhoods – distributing flyers with information on how flood victims can apply for federal financial assistance to repair their homes or businesses.

The assistance – in the form of grants and low-interest loans – was made available after Hidalgo and Cameron counties were declared federal disaster areas about a week-and-a-half ago. The National Weather Service has estimated the damage could surpass 100 million dollars. More than 2-thousand homes in Weslaco alone suffered severe damage, as did thousands more in Mercedes, Donna, Pharr, McAllen, and Mission.

There’s been no word yet as to whether FEMA will set up any Disaster Recovery Centers to assist flood victims in the application and recovery process.

Related posts:

  1. Local Flood Victims May Qualify For Disaster Unemployment Relief
  2. Valley Flood Victims Given 60 Days To Apply For FEMA Assistance
  3. McAllen Waives Building Permits And Fees To Expedite Flood Recovery
  4. Weslaco ISD Unveils Flood-Forced Student Rezoning Plan
Related Posts
courtgavel

Murder Indictment Leveled Against Brownsville Man Stemming From Bar Dispute

jsalinas 0
boil water advisory lifted

Brownsville Officials Lift Weekend Boil Water Order

jsalinas 0
laguna atascosa

Key Road Inside Laguna Atascosa Closing For Major Reconstruction

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video