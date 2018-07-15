FEMA Teams Going Door-To-Door With Info On Boating Flood Relief

FEMA representatives will continue this week visiting the areas in the Valley hardest hit by last month’s flooding. Members of FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance teams began last week going door-to-door in the most severely-damaged neighborhoods – distributing flyers with information on how flood victims can apply for federal financial assistance to repair their homes or businesses.

The assistance – in the form of grants and low-interest loans – was made available after Hidalgo and Cameron counties were declared federal disaster areas about a week-and-a-half ago. The National Weather Service has estimated the damage could surpass 100 million dollars. More than 2-thousand homes in Weslaco alone suffered severe damage, as did thousands more in Mercedes, Donna, Pharr, McAllen, and Mission.

There’s been no word yet as to whether FEMA will set up any Disaster Recovery Centers to assist flood victims in the application and recovery process.