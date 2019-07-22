FEMA To Open A Second Flood Assistance Center

A second FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will be opening in the Rio Grande Valley – this one in Hidalgo County – to assist residents impacted by last month’s storm-caused flooding.

The second DRC will begin operations Wednesday inside the La Villa Youth Center. The first FEMA DRC opened Monday in Cameron County – in the Safe Dome in La Feria. And a third is expected to open in Willacy County once a location is confirmed.

Southern Willacy, northwestern Cameron, and northeastern Hidalgo suffered the worst of the flooding, with some areas getting inundated with 14 inches of rain in a matter or hours. The DRC’s are where flood victims, both homeowners and renters, can register for disaster relief assistance in the form of low-interest loans, as well as grants, to help with home repairs, temporary housing, and other flood-related needs.

The centers are staffed with FEMA officials to help you through the application process and answer any questions.