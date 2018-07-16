Home LOCAL FEMA To Open 3 Disaster Recovery Centers To Assist Flood Victims
FEMA To Open 3 Disaster Recovery Centers To Assist Flood Victims
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

FEMA To Open 3 Disaster Recovery Centers To Assist Flood Victims

0
0
fema
now viewing

FEMA To Open 3 Disaster Recovery Centers To Assist Flood Victims

RUSSIAN AGENT ARRESTED AFFIDAVIT
now playing

Woman Arrested, Charged With Acting As Russian Agent In US

SHRIMPERS SHRIMP SHIP
now playing

Texas Shrimp Industry Being Hamstrung By Immigrant Visa Cap

PUTIN GIVING DONALD TRUMP SOCCOR BALL
now playing

Soccer Diplomacy: World Cup Host Putin Gives Trump A Ball

MEXICO VIOLENCE
now playing

5 Killed, 9 Wounded After Gunmen Attack Mexican Funeral Home

CHICAGO SHOOTING
now playing

Chicago Activist Demands All Footage From Police Shooting

FRENCH FRANCE SOCCOR TEAM
now playing

French Soccer Team Gets Hero's Welcome In Paris

CROATIA FANS
now playing

Croatia Gears Up To Give Heroes' Welcome To World Cup Team

Image: Immigration
now playing

Judge Halts Deportations Of Reunited Families

PAUL RYAN
now playing

Ryan Says 'no question' Russia Interfered

DONALD TRUMP AND VLAD PUTIN MEETING
now playing

Putin Rejects Collecting Dirt On Trump

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is setting up three Disaster Recovery Centers in Hidalgo County to assist victims of last month’s property-damaging floods.

As it did after Hurricane Dolly, FEMA will be opening the Centers as places where flood victims can get help with their application for financial assistance, get referrals for other resources they may need, and get any questions answered about the recovery process. FEMA says flood victims should register for the assistance before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.

Local officials are urging anyone who suffered property damage to fill out an application – whether you’re a home owner, renter, or business owner.

One Disaster Recovery Center will be in Weslaco – at the city’s Economic Development Center on South Kansas Avenue.

Another DRC will be in Mission – at the city’s Social Event Center on South Mayberry Road.

A third will be in McAllen – at the Old Church Winery on North Main Street.

Related posts:

  1. FEMA Teams Going Door-To-Door With Info On Obtaining Flood Relief
  2. Valley Flood Victims Given 60 Days To Apply For FEMA Assistance
  3. Local Flood Victims May Qualify For Disaster Unemployment Relief
  4. McAllen Waives Building Permits And Fees To Expedite Flood Recovery
Related Posts
RUSSIAN AGENT ARRESTED AFFIDAVIT

Woman Arrested, Charged With Acting As Russian Agent In US

jsalinas 0
SHRIMPERS SHRIMP SHIP

Texas Shrimp Industry Being Hamstrung By Immigrant Visa Cap

jsalinas 0
Image: Immigration

Judge Halts Deportations Of Reunited Families

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video