FEMA To Open 3 Disaster Recovery Centers To Assist Flood Victims

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is setting up three Disaster Recovery Centers in Hidalgo County to assist victims of last month’s property-damaging floods.

As it did after Hurricane Dolly, FEMA will be opening the Centers as places where flood victims can get help with their application for financial assistance, get referrals for other resources they may need, and get any questions answered about the recovery process. FEMA says flood victims should register for the assistance before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.

Local officials are urging anyone who suffered property damage to fill out an application – whether you’re a home owner, renter, or business owner.

One Disaster Recovery Center will be in Weslaco – at the city’s Economic Development Center on South Kansas Avenue.

Another DRC will be in Mission – at the city’s Social Event Center on South Mayberry Road.

A third will be in McAllen – at the Old Church Winery on North Main Street.