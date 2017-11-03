Female High School Student Among 2 Charged With Murder

(AP) – Harris County authorities have charged a 17-year-old female high school student and a 16-year-old boy with capital murder for the New Year’s night shooting death of an 18-year-old during a drug deal robbery.

Investigators say Faith Deleon is set for a court appearance next week in Houston. The juvenile also charged is being held the county’s juvenile detention center.

Sheriff’s detectives say Deleon and her partner met two other males in the parking lot of a movie theater to buy narcotics. The two selling the drugs were shot.

One victim died at a hospital. The second has recovered from critical injuries.