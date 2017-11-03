Home TEXAS Female High School Student Among 2 Charged With Murder
Female High School Student Among 2 Charged With Murder
TEXAS
0

Female High School Student Among 2 Charged With Murder

0
0
13323222_G
now viewing

Female High School Student Among 2 Charged With Murder

untitled
now playing

Connecticut, Other States Look To Stop Child Marriages

bankrobber(3)
now playing

Fort Worth Man Convicted Of 4 Bank Robberies

truck_beads_1489204469574_56675799_ver1_0_640_480
now playing

Boy Riding Amid Beads In Truck Bed Leads To Parent Arrest

trump-travel
now playing

The Latest: Judge Exempts Syrian Family From Trump Ban

St_Patricks_Parade_Gays_48948
now playing

The Latest: Gay Group Says It Will March 'Proudly' In Parade

Cup Hot Drink Drink Teacup Tee Tea Time Tea Bags
now playing

2 Critically Ill In San Francisco After Drinking Toxic Tea

13326633_G
now playing

Customs: Smuggler Arrested At JFK With Cocaine Taped To Legs

58c05f5635b03_image
now playing

Melania Trump Begins To Embrace New Role As First Lady

58c2b1651174d_image
now playing

Time Marches On, With A Little Bit More Skip This Weekend

f09b913c-2cba-4b2c-8596-3ffda6606476-large16x9_f09b913c2cba4b2c85963ffda66064762013closesanotheryearofdramaintexaspolitics
now playing

Federal Court Finds Texas Gerrymandered Maps On Racial Lines

(AP) – Harris County authorities have charged a 17-year-old female high school student and a 16-year-old boy with capital murder for the New Year’s night shooting death of an 18-year-old during a drug deal robbery.

Investigators say Faith Deleon is set for a court appearance next week in Houston. The juvenile also charged is being held the county’s juvenile detention center.

Sheriff’s detectives say Deleon and her partner met two other males in the parking lot of a movie theater to buy narcotics.  The two selling the drugs were shot.

One victim died at a hospital. The second has recovered from critical injuries.

Related posts:

  1. Attempted Murder Charge Upgraded To Murder After Edinburg Victim Dies
  2. Authorities: Man Held On Device Charge Set Texas Mosque Fire
  3. Teenage Suspect Indicted In Starr County Double-Murder
  4. Assault Charge Boosted To Capital Murder After McAllen Victim Dies
Related Posts
f09b913c-2cba-4b2c-8596-3ffda6606476-large16x9_f09b913c2cba4b2c85963ffda66064762013closesanotheryearofdramaintexaspolitics

Federal Court Finds Texas Gerrymandered Maps On Racial Lines

Danny Castillon 0
GARI

10 Affiliated With Prison Gang Arrested In 3 Texas Cities

jsalinas 0
KEN PAXTON

Prosecutors: Pay Our Bills Or Delay Texas AG’s Fraud Trial

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video