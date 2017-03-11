Home NATIONAL Female Lawmakers Allege Harassment By Colleagues In House
(AP) – One current and three former female members of Congress tell The Associated Press they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.
The revelations come amid an intensifying national focus on sexual harassment and gender hostility in the workplace, and underscore that no woman is immune, even at the highest reaches of government.
The incidents occurred years or even decades ago, usually when the women were young newcomers to Congress. They range from isolated comments at one hearing, to repeated unwanted come-ons, to lewd remarks and even groping on the House floor.
Speaking on the record were current Rep. Linda Sanchez of California and former Sen. Barbara Boxer, former Rep. Mary Bono and former Rep. Hilda Solis.

