Home TEXAS FEMA’s Disaster Trailer Tab: Up To $150K, 18 Months Of Use
FEMA’s Disaster Trailer Tab: Up To $150K, 18 Months Of Use
TEXAS
0

FEMA’s Disaster Trailer Tab: Up To $150K, 18 Months Of Use

0
0
FEMA TRAILERS
now viewing

FEMA’s Disaster Trailer Tab: Up To $150K, 18 Months Of Use

AUTO CRASH HIGHWAY CRASH
now playing

4 Teens Charged With Murder In Death Of Man Hit By Sandbag

ST PETERSBURG RUSSIA EXPLOSION
now playing

Russia: Explosion Injures 4 At St. Petersburg Supermarket

shooting-investigation
now playing

Sheriff: Deputies Threatened Before Gunfire That Killed Boy

RECALL GENERIC
now playing

Beef Products Recalled After Shipment To HEB Stores

HIGH-SPEED-CHASE-1
now playing

Man Who Led Police On High-Speed Chase With Child In Car Identified

SPEEDERS SPEED SCANNER
now playing

Top Texas Speeders Exceed 120 MPH

METH BUST
now playing

Woman Busted Trying To Walk Meth Across Border

American Airlines Disabilities Settlement
now playing

American Apologizes To Black Athletes For Theft Accusation

border-gty-ml-172011_12x5_992
now playing

Border Agents Help Bring New Life Into The World

Hidalgo_County_Courthouse
now playing

Town Hall Meetings Planned To Discuss Hidalgo County Courthouse Project

(AP) – The federal government typically spends up to $150,000 apiece on the trailers it leases to disaster victims, then auctions them for pennies on the dollar after 18 months of use or any sign of minor damage.  That’s not even including utilities, maintenance or labor.

A spokeswoman with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirms to The Associated Press that disposing of used trailers is a longstanding practice at the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It’s continued even with almost 8,000 Texas applicants awaiting federal housing help after Hurricane Harvey landed in the Gulf Coast.

FEMA briefly halted trailer sales following Harvey but resumed in November. Since then, at least 115 units manufactured this year have been sold for cheap. Many listed such things as dirty mattresses, pet odors or loose trim as the sole damage.

Related posts:

  1. Small Earthquake Detected Off South Padre Island
  2. Tropical Storm Warning For Los Cabos Due To Hurricane Norma
  3. Feral Hog Poison Field Tests In Texas, Alabama In 2018
  4. Board: More Men Must Enroll To Meet Texas Graduation Goal
Related Posts
shooting-investigation

Sheriff: Deputies Threatened Before Gunfire That Killed Boy

jsalinas 0
RECALL GENERIC

Beef Products Recalled After Shipment To HEB Stores

jsalinas 0
HIGH-SPEED-CHASE-1

Man Who Led Police On High-Speed Chase With Child In Car Identified

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video