FERC Approves Brownsville Export Terminals For LNG

A potentially historic day in the Rio Grande Valley’s economy as billions of private sector energy dollars might soon transform the area.

A long awaited green light was announced Thursday by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission giving approval for three companies to build liquefied natural gas export terminals in Brownsville.

The agency gave approval to Texas LNG, Annova LNG and NextDecade Corporation yesterday.

The three proposed export terminals could be worth nearly 40 billion dollars and create thousands of well paying jobs.