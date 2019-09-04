Fernand Moves Into Mexico, Still Bringing Flooding Rains To The Valley

Tropical Storm Fernand has made landfall – blowing onto the coast of Tamaulipas just before noon Wednesday about 110 miles south of Brownsville. It’s now a Tropical Depression but its impacts are keeping weather warnings in effect for the Lower Rio Grande Valley.

A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect through Thursday morning, along with a High Surf Advisory, and a High Rip Current Risk. Fernand is continuing to throw bands of rain across the Lower and Upper Valley that contain heavy downpours and strong gusty winds – and flash flooding remains possible through the period.