An Austin federal judge is delaying a decision on whether the state of Texas can implement new rules requiring fetal remains to be buried or cremated. After two days of arguments this week, U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks indicated he would decide the matter by today. But the judge is holding off a decision for three weeks, citing an upcoming hearing on Planned Parenthood funding, and other scheduling issues. Governor Abbott’s Life Initiative rule was to have taken effect December 19th.