Few Heed Latest Call For Caravan Amid Fear After Police Raid

(AP) – Calls for a new migrant caravan have gone largely unheeded as only a relatively small group has departed from Honduras, a week after a raid by Mexican police resulted in hundreds of detentions and the dissolution of a previous caravan.

Conversation in online chat groups used to organize the caravans been notably marked by anxiety since that raid and amid other policies in Mexico that seem designed to discourage movements of migrants en masse. Fewer than 300 people gathered at a bus station in San Pedro Sula to leave by bus and on foot Tuesday.

Caravans tend to grow as they move north and are joined by migrants already on the road, but the new group was a far cry from previous caravans that began with around 1,000-2,000 people.