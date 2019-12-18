WORLD

Fiat Chrysler And Peugeot Sign Deal For 50-50 Merger

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, a Peugeot logo pictured on a car in Bayonne, southwestern France. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Peugeot announced Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, that their boards signed a binding deal to merge the two automakers, creating the world’s fourth-largest auto company. (AP Photo/Bob Edme, File)

Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot have signed a deal for a 50-50 merger,  creating the world’s fourth-largest automaker with annual sales of 8.7 million cars. The companies announced in a statement on Wednesday the binding terms for the merger, which had been first unveiled in October. The companies say the new group will be led by PSA’s cost-cutting CEO Carlo Tavares, with Fiat Chrysler’s chairman John Elkann as chairman. The deal would give the companies the scale they need to confront big challenges facing the auto industry. Those include adapting to  stricter emissions regulations and transitioning to new driving technologies.

