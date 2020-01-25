Fiers Declines To Discuss Whistleblower Role In Cheat Scam

Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers ponders a question during an interview with the media on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Fiers, the Oakland pitcher and whistleblower in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, appeared with teammates and manager Bob Melvin at team offices. Fiers has not spoken publicly about the sign stealing since the story was published in The Athletic in November. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers has declined to answer questions about his whistleblower role in the sign-stealing scam that has engulfed Major League Baseball. Fiers spoke on Friday, a day ahead of an A’s fan event. It was his first public appearance since revealing that the Houston Astros used electronics to illicitly steal signs from opposing catchers in 2017. Fiers played for the Astros that season. Fiers says he doesn’t want to be a distraction to the A’s this year. His Oakland teammates praised him for telling The Athletic that his former club cheated.