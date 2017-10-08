Fifth Suspect Apprehended In McAllen Murder

The manhunt is over for the fifth and last suspect in the killing of a man whose body was found in a central McAllen neighborhood. 49-year-old Avero Alaniz is jailed, and like the other four suspects, is being held on a 1-million dollar bond on a charge of capital murder.

Details of Alaniz’s arrest by McAllen police are not yet known. All five suspects are believed have been involved in the robbery and shooting death of Nicholas Bazan.

The 41-year-old San Antonio man’s body was found in the 14-hundred block of Vine Avenue early the morning of June 19th. Investigators say Bazan had been shot and pushed out of a van by the suspects who had targeted him because they knew he was carrying a large amount of cash and methamphetamine.