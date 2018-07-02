Fight Involving High School Basketball Teams Under Investigation; Watch Video

(Duncanville, TX) — A fight involving basketball teams from schools in DeSoto and Duncanville is now under investigation. Video of the fight surfaced on social media last night after the game between the two schools inside Sandra Meadows Arena in Duncanville.

The video shows players pushing and shoving each other, while coaches and parents try to break it up. Officials from both school districts met today to review how the brawl started. UIL is also evaluating what happened.

