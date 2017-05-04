Fighter Jet Has Close Call With Homes In Crash

(AP) – Fire officials say it’s “very fortunate” that no one was killed when a fighter jet crashed in a wooded area near a neighborhood southeast of Washington.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS spokesman Mark Brady said at a news conference Wednesday that the plane went down in woods between two residential cul-de-sacs, about 200 yards from the nearest home.

Air Force officials say the D.C. Air National Guard F-16C was flying with other aircraft when it crashed southwest of Joint Base Andrews. The pilot ejected safely. Brady says no one on the ground was injured. He says the pilot was treated for minor injuries.

Acting fire chief Ben Barksdale says pieces of the plane were on fire when crews arrived and firefighters used water and foam to extinguish them. Brady says debris was spread around a radius of roughly 40 yards, but debris was also found in other areas, a possible sign that it came off before impact.