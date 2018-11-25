Home TEXAS Fights, Escapes, Harm: Migrant Kids Struggle In Facilities
Fights, Escapes, Harm: Migrant Kids Struggle In Facilities
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Fights, Escapes, Harm: Migrant Kids Struggle In Facilities

0
0
Immigration Youth Detention
now viewing

Fights, Escapes, Harm: Migrant Kids Struggle In Facilities

frontier airlines
now playing

Frontier Now Flying Into The Rio Grande Valley

holiday travel thanksgiving Christmas new year’s
now playing

3.8 Million Texans Projected To Have Driven Over Holiday

IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Some Families Split Up At Border Still Detained Months Later

POLICE
now playing

Man Shot, Wounded By Police

MOND AGGIES
now playing

Mond Helps Aggies Over No. 8 LSU 74-72 In 7 OTs

HOLIDAY TRAVEL
now playing

Storm Set To Blanket Midwest In Snow On Major Travel Day

SYRIAN CHEMICAL ATTACK LATE NOV 2018
now playing

Syrian Officials: More Than 100 Wounded In Chemical Attack

WALMART SHOOTING
now playing

Walmart Shooting Suspect Not Expected To Survive

APTOPIX Tropical Weather Florida
now playing

Hurricane Michael: Children Face Stress Of Upended Lives

NANCY PELOSI
now playing

Democrats Shun Idea Of Pelosi Floor Fight In Speaker's Race

(AP) – Records obtained by The Associated Press highlight some of the problems that plague government facilities for immigrant youth.  In one facility, a 6-year-old tried to run away after another boy threw his shoes into the toilet. Three employees had to pull the boy off a fence and carry him back into a building.

In another, a 20-year-old woman who’d lied that she was 17 sneaked a needle out of a sewing class and used it to cut herself.  About 14,000 immigrant children are currently detained in more than 100 facilities nationally, including about 5,900 in Texas. The Trump administration presented the facilities as caring, safe places for immigrant children.

Related posts:

  1. Some Families Split Up At Border Still Detained Months Later
  2. 3.8 Million Texans Projected To Have Driven Over Holiday
  3. Officer Shoots, Kills Man During Struggle
  4. Migrant Mother Falls Trying To Climb US-Mexico Border Fence
Related Posts
frontier airlines

Frontier Now Flying Into The Rio Grande Valley

jsalinas 0
holiday travel thanksgiving Christmas new year’s

3.8 Million Texans Projected To Have Driven Over Holiday

jsalinas 0
IMMIGRANTS

Some Families Split Up At Border Still Detained Months Later

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video