Film: ‘Roe’ Plaintiff Says Her Anti-Abortion Switch Was Act

This image released by FX shows Norma McCorvey from the documentary "AKA Jane Roe." Better known as "Jane Roe," McCorvey's story was at the center of the 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide. Three years after her death of heart failure at age 69, the woman better known as “Jane Roe” is making headlines again. In a documentary being released Friday, Norma McCorvey tells the audience that her support for the anti-abortion cause was an act all along. The documentary “AKA Jane Roe” premieres Friday on FX. (FX via AP)

(AP) – Three years after her death of heart failure at age 69, the woman better known as “Jane Roe” in the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling that legalized abortion is making headlines again.

In a documentary being released Friday, Norma McCorvey tells the audience that her later support for the anti-abortion cause was an act. McCorvey says she was paid to speak out against abortion.

The documentary “AKA Jane Roe” premieres Friday on FX. Filmmaker Nick Sweeney said the documentary condensed hundreds of hours of film he shot over the last year of McCorvey’s life and that he hoped it gave her the chance to tell her own complex story.