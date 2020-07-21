Filmmaker Shooting Doc About Sutherland Springs Church Massacre

A filmmaker is working on a documentary about the worst mass shooting in Texas history. Charlie Minn is interviewing survivors of the November 2017 massacre of 26 people at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

The film’s title is “Miracle on Fourth Street,” based on the church’s address. Minn says the movie makes no mention of the killer, but focuses on the survivors, as well as on the two armed heroes who chased the shooter away. He says he aims to release the documentary early next year.