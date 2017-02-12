Home WORLD Final Death Toll In Somalia’s Worst Attack Is 512 People
Final Death Toll In Somalia’s Worst Attack Is 512 People
WORLD
0

Final Death Toll In Somalia’s Worst Attack Is 512 People

0
0
untitled
now viewing

Final Death Toll In Somalia’s Worst Attack Is 512 People

juvenille+aclu+sf
now playing

Texas Justice Advocates Call To Shut Down Youth Lockups

fracking+pic+sf
now playing

Studies Find Dangerous Bacteria Near Texas Fracking Sites

LJKJ
now playing

The Latest: San Francisco Criticized After Jury Verdict

920×920
now playing

In Flynn, Mueller Unearths More Lies - And A Key Witness

imagesV51WSTXC
now playing

Victims Of Harassment, Assault Triggered By Recent Events

1280x720_60524B00-ARGRD
now playing

Smoked Pot And Want To Enlist? Army Issuing More Waivers

12-2-17MariahWoodsandEarlKimrey_OP_FamilyphotoandOnslowCountySheriff’sOfficephoto_CP__1512202581204_9531866_ve
now playing

The Latest: Suspect Arrested In Connection With Missing Girl

courtgavel
now playing

Day 2 Of Testimony Gets Personal In The Irene Garza Murder Trial

NBC
now playing

NBC Launches Review Of Lauer Behavior, Company Response

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says Tillerson Ouster Is 'fake news'

(AP) – The final death toll in October’s massive truck bombing in Somalia’s capital is 512 people, according to the committee tasked with looking into the country’s worst-ever attack.

The committee’s report, obtained by The Associated Press, says another 312 people were wounded in the Mogadishu bombing and 62 people remain missing.

Somalia’s government has blamed the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group for the Oct. 14 attack, which struck a crowded street.

The bombing appalled Somalis, with some calling it their “9/11.” Thousands later marched in defiance against the extremist group, while the president announced a new military offensive.

Al-Shabab often attacks high-profile areas in Mogadishu. The extremist group has been targeted this year by nearly 30 U.S. military drone strikes after the Trump administration approved expanded operations against it.

Related posts:

  1. San Juan Man Charged In Woman’s Beating Death
  2. WH Cancels Trump Media Event After Flynn Plea
  3. FBI Offers Reward For Solving Agent’s Death
  4. Smoked Pot And Want To Enlist? Army Issuing More Waivers
Related Posts
Package at German market had no ignition device

Package At German Market Had No Ignition Device

jsalinas 0
1512050960875

Tensions Rise As Vote Count In Honduras Drags On

Zack Cantu 0
FILE PHOTO: Japan’s Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko leave after praying at the altar of late Prince Tomohito in Tokyo

Japan’s Emperor Akihito To Abdicate On April 30, 2019

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video