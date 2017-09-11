Final Defendant Sentenced For Killing Woman Found In Refrigerator

Eight years after the rape and murder of a Harlingen woman, the last of four defendants charged in the case is going to prison. Israel Martinez has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his part in the killing of 35-year-old Rose Marie Gonzalez back in February 2009.

Prosecutors say Martinez and three others, including a juvenile, raped Gonzalez in her home, beat her to death, then stuffed her body into her refrigerator. Martinez was initially deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial. He was found to be competent in 2015 and later pleaded guilty to the murder charge.

Two of the other defendants were punished with life with no parole sentences, while the 14-year-old was sentenced to 40 years behind bars.