Final Goodbyes Today For Slain Mission Police Officer

Law enforcement officers from across the Valley helped pack Palm Valley Church in Mission Tuesday morning for the funeral of slain Mission Police Corporal Jose Espericueta. Amid tears and touches of humor, fellow police officers, sheriff’s deputies, and state troopers, along with hundreds of friends and Valley citizens memorialized and said their final farewells to Espericueta, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week. Espericueta, an 18-year police veteran, was killed by a gunman after responding to a domestic violence call outside an RV park near Business 83 and Stewart Road last Thursday night. The gunman, 33-year-old Juan Carlos Chapa, was also killed by other officers responding to the call.