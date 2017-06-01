Home NATIONAL Final Jobs Report For Obama Presidency Expected To Be Solid
Final Jobs Report For Obama Presidency Expected To Be Solid
NATIONAL
Final Jobs Report For Obama Presidency Expected To Be Solid

Final Jobs Report For Obama Presidency Expected To Be Solid

(AP) – The last major economic report card for President Barack Obama arrives today with the release of the December jobs figures. The report will cap a long record of robust hiring after the Great Recession, though one that left many people feeling left out.

When Obama took office in January 2009, the economy was hemorrhaging jobs from employers who were panicking in the face of plummeting demand and a financial crisis that froze credit. When the bleeding finally stopped in February 2010, 8.7 million jobs had vanished.

The unemployment rate peaked at a quarter-century high of 10 percent in October 2009. Just over seven years later, it has reached a nine-year low of 4.6 percent.

Hiring was slow at first but soon accelerated and has been consistently solid through most of the recovery.

December is sure to extend the streak, though likely at a more modest pace than a couple of years ago. Economists surveyed by the firm FactSet predict that employers added 173,000 jobs in December, with an unemployment rate rising slightly to 4.7 percent.

