Home NATIONAL Final Push For Moore And Jones In Alabama Senate Race
Final Push For Moore And Jones In Alabama Senate Race
NATIONAL
0

Final Push For Moore And Jones In Alabama Senate Race

0
0
alabama-chief-justice-roy-moore-2fb15c7a5c350be4
now viewing

Final Push For Moore And Jones In Alabama Senate Race

5a2e889acdfe4.image
now playing

Updated: NYC Subway Platform Explosion

WireAP_6c0cfce0dba14abbb0e087406d10dfac_12x5_992
now playing

Baby Milk Maker Orders Global Recall Over Salmonella Fears

image (1)
now playing

Russia's Putin Stops At Russian Military Base In Syria

1512980291992
now playing

Firefighters Brace For Second Week Of California Wildfires

05252012_Gender_Diversity_article
now playing

Will Misconduct Scandals Make Men Wary Of Women At Work?

0
now playing

Start The Clock For Trump, GOP In Last Push On Taxes, Budget

ROY MOORE ALLEGATINS
now playing

After Allegations, Moore Avoids Spotlight, Questions

SYRIAN CHILDREN NEED EVACUATION
now playing

UN Calls For Urgent Evacuation Of 137 Sick Syrian Children

Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby
now playing

Shelby Will Not Vote For Roy Moore

AFFORDABLE CARE ACT OBAMA CARE
now playing

Price Hikes Push Health Insurance Shoppers Into Hard Choices

(AP) – Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones are making their final pushes ahead of Tuesday’s special Senate election in Alabama.
Jones and Democrats are framing the election as a way for Alabama to reject its history of politicians with baggage that hampers the state.
Republicans say its about keeping a conservative hold on Alabama and not giving Democrats any opportunity to derail President Donald Trump’s agenda before the 2018 midterms.
In truth, the matchup is a mix of Alabama’s history and the partisan divides plaguing Washington.
Jones says it would be disastrous to elect Moore after the former judge was accused of sexual misconduct with teenage girls. Moore denies the charges.
Moore and other Republicans say Jones would be a puppet of liberal Democratic leaders out of step with Alabama.

Related posts:

  1. The Latest: Trump Says His Agenda ‘Cannot Afford’ Moore Loss
  2. After Allegations, Moore Avoids Spotlight, Questions
  3. Shelby Will Not Vote For Roy Moore
  4. Rash Of Retirements Triggers Texas Political Bonanza
Related Posts
5a2e889acdfe4.image

Updated: NYC Subway Platform Explosion

Fred Cruz 0
1512980291992

Firefighters Brace For Second Week Of California Wildfires

Zack Cantu 0
05252012_Gender_Diversity_article

Will Misconduct Scandals Make Men Wary Of Women At Work?

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video