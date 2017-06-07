Home LOCAL Final Respects Paid To Fallen Valley Sailor
Final Respects Paid To Fallen Valley Sailor
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Final Respects Paid To Fallen Valley Sailor

0
0
noe hernandez
now viewing

Final Respects Paid To Fallen Valley Sailor

TEXAS VOTER ID VOTER ID
now playing

Trump Administration Backs Texas Voter ID Law In Court

DOG FIGHTING-VICIOUS DOG
now playing

Dog Attacking 7-Year-Old Caught On Video

illinoise state capital lockdown
now playing

1 Person Arrested For Suspicious Powder Situation At IL Capitol

POLICE BADGE
now playing

San Benito Police Chief Cleared Of Wrongdoing

TED CRUZ
now playing

Ted Cruz Calls Senate OK Of GOP Health Overhaul 'precarious'

TRUMP PUTIN
now playing

Gorbachev Says Trump And Putin Need Broader Plan

Democratic Senate President John Cullerton
now playing

Senate Leader Urges House To Override Vetoes

stabbingmgn4
now playing

Girl Who Survived Georgia Stabbings Still Alive

US CHINA RELATIONS UNITED STATES CHINA RELATIONS
now playing

US-China Gap On North Korea Policy Widening As Interests Diverge

the united nations room
now playing

UN Diplomats Say Russia Blocked North Korea Statement

Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez

Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez has received his final salute. Family members, friends, veterans, and fellow sailors gathered this morning to pay their last respects to the Weslaco native.

Hernandez was one of seven sailors aboard the USS Fitzgerald killed when the Navy destroyer was struck by a Philippine cargo ship off the coast of Japan last month. Hernandez was memorialized in a funeral mass this morning, and laid to rest with full military honors at Weslaco City Cemetery.

The 26-year-old Weslaco High School graduate leaves behind a wife and 3-year-old son.

Related posts:

  1. Uber To Start Serving The Valley
  2. La Joya Becomes First Valley City To Sue Over SB4
  3. More Valley Cities Propose Suing Texas Over SB4
Related Posts
POLICE BADGE

San Benito Police Chief Cleared Of Wrongdoing

jsalinas 0
TED CRUZ

Ted Cruz Calls Senate OK Of GOP Health Overhaul ‘precarious’

jsalinas 0
human trafficking

Two Arrests Prompt Probe Into Child Trafficking In Willacy County

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video