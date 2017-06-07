Final Respects Paid To Fallen Valley Sailor

Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez has received his final salute. Family members, friends, veterans, and fellow sailors gathered this morning to pay their last respects to the Weslaco native.

Hernandez was one of seven sailors aboard the USS Fitzgerald killed when the Navy destroyer was struck by a Philippine cargo ship off the coast of Japan last month. Hernandez was memorialized in a funeral mass this morning, and laid to rest with full military honors at Weslaco City Cemetery.

The 26-year-old Weslaco High School graduate leaves behind a wife and 3-year-old son.