Final Services Today For McAllen Police Officers Chavez, Garza

Two fallen McAllen police officers are being laid to rest this afternoon. Officers Ismael Chavez and Edelmiro Garza were shot and killed five days ago while responding to a family violence call at a home in south McAllen.

The officers were memorialized during an emotional funeral service held this morning in the McAllen Convention Center. Their caskets were then transported to two different cemeteries for burial services. Officer Chavez was laid to rest at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission. Officer Garza is being interred at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.