Home NATIONAL Final Tax Bill Headed To Senate, House
Final Tax Bill Headed To Senate, House
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Final Tax Bill Headed To Senate, House

0
0
TAX PLAN
now viewing

Final Tax Bill Headed To Senate, House

NORTH KOREA MISSILES
now playing

South Korea Says North Close To 'weaponization'

Plane that led Normandy invasion discovered, restored-1
now playing

Plane That Led Normandy Invasion Discovered, Restored

ISRAEL
now playing

White House Signals Western Wall Has To Be Part Of Israel

Dustin Hoffman
now playing

Dustin Hoffman Accused Of New Incidents Of Sexual Misconduct

WHITE HOUSE
now playing

White House To Push Merit-Based Immigration In New Campaign

TRUMP
now playing

Trump Wants Death For Anyone Who Kills A Cop

John McCain, Thad Cochran
now playing

Ailing GOP Senators Expected To Vote On Tax Bill

illegal 8 liners game room
now playing

Willacy County Temporarily Halts 8-Liner Invasion

SEXUAL ASSAULT
now playing

5 Junior High Students Charged With Sexual Assault

HOUSTON HOME BEING RAISED CRUSHES 2 MEN IN HOUSTON
now playing

2 Men Crushed When House Being Raised After Harvey Falls

(Washington, DC) — It looks like Congress will vote on the massive Republican tax bill next week. House Ways and Means Committee chairman Kevin Brady signed off on the final bill after negotiators hammered out differences in Senate and House tax bills.

Meanwhile, reports say Florida Senator Marco Rubio now plans to vote “yes” on the massive tax reform bill following tweaks to the child tax credit. Democrats strongly oppose the bill saying it benefits the rich and add more than one-trillion dollars to the federal deficit over 10 years. President Trump calls the complex package of reforms and tax cuts “monumental” and says he’ll sign the package when it reaches his desk.

Related posts:

  1. Ailing GOP Senators Expected To Vote On Tax Bill
  2. White House To Push Merit-Based Immigration In New Campaign
  3. White House To Push Merit-Based Immigration In New Campaign
  4. Texas Senate Begins Rewrite Of Sexual Harassment Policies
Related Posts
Plane that led Normandy invasion discovered, restored-1

Plane That Led Normandy Invasion Discovered, Restored

jsalinas 0
Dustin Hoffman

Dustin Hoffman Accused Of New Incidents Of Sexual Misconduct

jsalinas 0
WHITE HOUSE

White House To Push Merit-Based Immigration In New Campaign

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video