Final Tax Bill Headed To Senate, House

(Washington, DC) — It looks like Congress will vote on the massive Republican tax bill next week. House Ways and Means Committee chairman Kevin Brady signed off on the final bill after negotiators hammered out differences in Senate and House tax bills.

Meanwhile, reports say Florida Senator Marco Rubio now plans to vote “yes” on the massive tax reform bill following tweaks to the child tax credit. Democrats strongly oppose the bill saying it benefits the rich and add more than one-trillion dollars to the federal deficit over 10 years. President Trump calls the complex package of reforms and tax cuts “monumental” and says he’ll sign the package when it reaches his desk.