Home WORLD Finally, Britain Kicks Off Brexit Negotiations With EU
Finally, Britain Kicks Off Brexit Negotiations With EU
WORLD
0

Finally, Britain Kicks Off Brexit Negotiations With EU

0
0
Belgium_EU_Brexit_78078
now viewing

Finally, Britain Kicks Off Brexit Negotiations With EU

College_Admissions_Offensive_Posts_04751.jpg-d56bd
now playing

Harvard Students' Ouster Over Offensive Posts Stirs Debate

WireAP_1145b0d4ea694d07a264bc26cc4007f4_12x5_1600
now playing

Iran Warns Missile Attack On IS In Syria Can Be Repeated

WireAP_023e9e899083411f99ca010029317a2e_12x5_1600
now playing

Japan Investigates Delay In Reporting US Navy Ship Collision

Britain Pedestrians Struck
now playing

Vehicle Strikes Several Pedestrians On London Road

INVESTIGATION GENERIC
now playing

Investigation Underway Into Bribery Allegations Against Probation Officers

plea deal plea agreement
now playing

Plea Deal Made In Weslaco Woman's Drinking-Related Traffic Death

auto wreck investigation
now playing

18-Wheeler, Hits And Kills Teenager In Pharr

1st Brigade Combat Team Soldiers Return Home After Afghanistan Deployment
now playing

Fathers Of Slain US Soldiers Attend Trial In Jordan

KHJ
now playing

Mike Collier Kicks Off Bid For Texas Lieutenant Governor

Pastor-Paris-Wallace
now playing

Authorities: Pastor Missing After Search For Hidden Treasure

(AP) – After almost a year of waffling, Britain finally opens negotiations with its European Union counterparts on Monday about leaving the bloc.
While the EU negotiating team led by Michel Barnier has been ready for months, Britain stalled even after it triggered the two-year process on March 29. A snap election early this month, in which Prime Minister Theresa May lost her majority, only added to the problems.
Still, the May’s government said in a statement it was “confident it can achieve a bold and ambitious deal that will work in the interest of the whole UK.” The EU said it was also looking for a good compromise
Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz says: “If we don’t succeed both sides will lose.”

Related posts:

  1. Mike Collier Kicks Off Bid For Texas Lieutenant Governor
Related Posts
WireAP_1145b0d4ea694d07a264bc26cc4007f4_12x5_1600

Iran Warns Missile Attack On IS In Syria Can Be Repeated

Zack Cantu 0
WireAP_023e9e899083411f99ca010029317a2e_12x5_1600

Japan Investigates Delay In Reporting US Navy Ship Collision

Zack Cantu 0
Britain Pedestrians Struck

Vehicle Strikes Several Pedestrians On London Road

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video