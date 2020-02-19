Finally Let Off Cruise, Passengers Desperate For Flight Home

ADDS NAME OF PASSENGER - FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2020, file photo, John Miller, from Orcas Island, Wash., reacts after he disembarked from the MS Westerdam, back, at the port of Sihanoukville, Cambodia. Having finally reached a friendly port willing to accept them and stepped ashore after weeks of uncertainty at sea, hundreds of cruise ship passengers eyed warily over fears of a new virus are now simply trying to find a way home. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File)

ADDS NAME OF PASSENGER - FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2020, file photo, John Miller, from Orcas Island, Wash., reacts after he disembarked from the MS Westerdam, back, at the port of Sihanoukville, Cambodia. Having finally reached a friendly port willing to accept them and stepped ashore after weeks of uncertainty at sea, hundreds of cruise ship passengers eyed warily over fears of a new virus are now simply trying to find a way home. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File)

(AP) — Cruise passengers who thought their travel nightmare had ended when they were finally allowed to disembark in Cambodia are finding themselves in a new state of limbo. A dearth of flights from the Cambodian capital combined with travel restrictions curtailing what countries will allow passengers in has complicated efforts to get home. After nearly two weeks of uncertainty in which Holland America Line’s Westerdam was repeatedly refused clearance to port, Cambodia gave its OK last week. Joyful passengers began disembarking as travel arrangements were made, but the process was halted when one passenger tested positive for the illness known as COVID-19. Now, hundreds are standing by hoping to snag a seat on a flight out.