Financial Pain Deepens As Nearly 60 Countries Report Virus

People wearing masks line up to buy face masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus outside a department store in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

(AP) — A deepening health crisis from the worldwide virus outbreak is hitting finances too. Investors watched warily as stocks fell across Asia and girded to see if Wall Street’s brutal run would continue, while businesses both small and large saw weakness. Hotels, eateries, shops and other businesses say they’re feeling the hurt and employees, in turn, say they’re worrying about paying their bills. The list of countries hit by the illness has grown closer to 60 with Mexico, Belarus, Lithuania, New Zealand, Nigeria, Azerbaijan and the Netherlands reporting their first cases.

