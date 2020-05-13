Find Coronavirus Testing Near You

CORONAVIRUSCOVID LOCALLOCALTRENDING

Widespread coronavirus testing is coming to Hidalgo County. County officials in partnership with several state agencies will be setting up 18 mobile drive-thru testing facilities in unincorporated areas of the county. There is no cost for the COVID-19 tests but officials note they are not on-demand testing sites and you must first consult with a physician and make an appointment.

The new round of testing begins Wednesday at Hargill Elementary School in Hargill. For the full list of locations, log on to www.txcovidtest.org.

