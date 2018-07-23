COVER 07/23/2018 Adrianna Ruiz 0 Find KURV 710 AM on the new Radio Para Mi App 0 0 0 more now viewing Find KURV 710 AM on the new Radio Para Mi App 07/23/2018 Adrianna Ruiz now playing Mission ISD Formally Hires New Superintendent 07/23/2018 Adrianna Ruiz now playing Riley #POTW July 23 07/23/2018 Adrianna Ruiz now playing Cause Of Triple-Fatal House Fire Remains Unknown 07/23/2018 Adrianna Ruiz now playing 4 Bodies Found Among Apartment Fire Ruins 07/23/2018 Adrianna Ruiz now playing Trump Denies Report He's Frustrated With North Korea 07/23/2018 Adrianna Ruiz now playing Lawmaker: Changes Must Wait For Investigation 07/23/2018 Adrianna Ruiz now playing Trump Security Adviser Echoes Warning To Iran 07/23/2018 Adrianna Ruiz now playing Girl, 10, And Woman, 18, Dead In Toronto Rampage 07/23/2018 Adrianna Ruiz now playing Houston Police Release Sketch Of Suspect In Doctor's Killing 07/23/2018 Adrianna Ruiz now playing McAllen Prostitution Sting Takes Down 16 07/23/2018 Adrianna Ruiz Download the Radio Para Mi app! App Store: https://apple.co/2NCHrPy | Google Play: http://bit.ly/2JJHgzL Related posts: TIM SULLIVAN Buck #POTW May 14 Local Children’s Book Author Teresa Stern Jonathan Carranza Runs for Mayor of McAllen 0 previous BTSB Related Posts BTSB 07/23/2018 Adrianna Ruiz 0 Tropical Coverage 2018 05/18/2018 Adrianna Ruiz 0 #PETOFTHEWEEK 04/21/2018 Adrianna Ruiz 0