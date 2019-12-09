Finland Elects World’s Youngest Sitting Prime Minister

The candidate for the next Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, smiles after she won the SDP's Prime Minister candidate vote against Antti Lindtman, in Helsinki, Finland, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. A 34-year-old minister and lawmaker has been tapped to become Finland's youngest prime minister ever and its third female government head, replacing former Cabinet leader who resigned Tuesday. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)
Finland will soon swear in the world’s youngest sitting prime minister. Thirty-four year old , formerly the country’s transportation minister, was voted in by her Social Democratic Party on Sunday. She will replace Prime Minister Antti Rinne who resigned last week in the midst of protests over the handling of a postal workers’ strike.
