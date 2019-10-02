Finnish Leader Pointedly Praises US Democracy

President Donald Trump speaks during news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — Finnish President Sauli Niinisto is urging President Donald Trump to work with European leaders and adds: “Mr. President, you have here a great democracy. Keep it going on.”

The two leaders spoke after a series of meetings Wednesday at the White House.

Niinisto’s comments about democracy come as Trump battles with House Democrats over an impeachment inquiry that have stoked concerns about a constitutional crisis.

His comments about working with Europe also came after Trump complained about persistent trade deficits with the European Union and stressed that “we’re going to have to start doing something.”

The Finnish leader says Europe and the United States share the same values focused on democracy, human rights and rules-based order.

Niinisto says “we all know Europe needs USA. but I say USA also needs Europe.”