Home WORLD Finnish President Says He Briefed Trump On Forest Monitoring
Finnish President Says He Briefed Trump On Forest Monitoring
WORLD
0

Finnish President Says He Briefed Trump On Forest Monitoring

0
0
Findland’s President Sauli Niinisto
now viewing

Finnish President Says He Briefed Trump On Forest Monitoring

donald-trump-and-twitter
now playing

Trump Uses Derisive Nickname For Rep. Adam Schiff In Tweet

shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1
now playing

State Special Agents Fatally Shoot Robbery Suspect

HANDCUFFS
now playing

Police: Mississippi Woman Kidnapped 2 Girls From Texas Home

murder
now playing

Man Charged With Murder In Disappearance Of Woman

Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) and Florida Gov. Rick Scott.
now playing

US Sen. Nelson Concedes To Florida Gov. Scott

FRANCE-POLITICS
now playing

Macron Addresses Germany's parliament

POPE FRANCIS
now playing

Pope: The Din Of 'ever more rich' Drown Out Cries Of Poor

DONALD TRUMP AT CALIFORNIA FIRE SITE
now playing

Trump Consoles Californians Suffering From Twin Tragedies

FATAL CRASH DEADL CRASH
now playing

2 Killed In 1-Vehicle Wreck In McAllen

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Former Police Dispatcher Going To Prison For Car Crash Death Of His Girlfriend

(AP) – Finland’s president says that he briefed U.S. President Donald Trump amid the California wildfires on how the Nordic country effectively monitors its substantial forest resources with a well-working surveillance system.

President Sauli Niinisto said in an interview published Sunday in the Ilta-Sanomat newspaper that he told Trump during their brief meeting in Paris on Nov. 11 that “Finland is a country covered by forests but we also have a good surveillance system and network” in case of wildfires.

Trump said Saturday in northern California that wildfires weren’t a problem in Finland because the Finns “spend a lot of time on raking” leaves and “cleaning and doing things.”  Niinisto said he told Trump “we take care of our forests,” but said that he can’t recall anything being mentioned on raking.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Consoles Californians Suffering From Twin Tragedies
  2. Trump On Khashoggi Death Tape: ‘No Reason For Me To Hear It’
  3. Trump Says He Answered Mueller Questions ‘Very Easily’
  4. Macron, Merkel Seek Common Approaches To Trump, Euro
Related Posts
FRANCE-POLITICS

Macron Addresses Germany’s parliament

jsalinas 0
POPE FRANCIS

Pope: The Din Of ‘ever more rich’ Drown Out Cries Of Poor

jsalinas 0
2000

Pope Decries That ‘Wealthy Few’ Feast On What Belongs To All

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video