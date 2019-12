The Secret Service is confirming a fire alarm that went off at the White House this morning was just a drill. Dozens of staffers filed out of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next door as well. Reporters filed out of the press area in the West Wing and gathered outside until secret service officials gave the all clear.

President Trump was not there as he’s in London for the NATO summit. The alarm went off as the House Judiciary Committee held its first impeachment hearing.