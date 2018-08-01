‘Fire and Fury’ Publisher Stands By Book

(AP) – The publisher of Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” is not backing down. In a letter sent to company employees Monday and shared with The Associated Press, Macmillan CEO John Sargent wrote that any efforts by President Donald Trump to suppress the book are “flagrantly unconstitutional.”

Macmillan is the parent organization of Henry Holt and Company, which released the best-selling account of a chaotic administration that features inflammatory quotes from former senior adviser Steve Bannon.

The White House has dismissed the book as a work of fiction, and a Trump lawyer last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the publisher, demanding that “Fire and Fury” be withheld. Holt responded by moving up the publication date from Jan. 9 to last Friday.